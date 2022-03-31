2 killed in shooting on Northwest Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and a woman were shot and killed while in a vehicle on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were traveling in a vehicle in the 2500-block of North Lamon Avenue at about 5:49 a.m. when police said someone driving in front of them stepped out and approached them.After a verbal altercation between the 32-year-old man and the suspect, the suspect fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking the two victims multiple times.The victims were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.