Chicago police: Boy, 13, shot in Fuller Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The boy was on the sidewalk in the 5400-block of South Shields Avenue at about 7 p.m. when police said male suspects on foot fired shots and struck the boy.

The boy was wounded in the back and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

