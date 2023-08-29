2 White Sox park shooting victims ID'd as Chicago Public Schools teachers

Despite days of investigation, Chicago police do not appear to be any closer to solving the shooting during a White Sox game Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police held a high-level meeting Tuesday that lasted for several hours in which they reviewed all video, evidence and witness statements related to Friday night's shooting at a White Sox game, but appear no closer to solving the case.

While police said it is likely the shooting happened inside Guaranteed Rate Field, but they are now even reconsidering the possibility the bullets may have come from outside the stadium.

Video from the left field bleachers shows where a 42-year-old woman was sitting when she was shot in the right thigh, but ABC7 has now learned two other victims - a 26-year-old who was grazed in the stomach and her 31-year-old friend who nicked in the back - were sitting a few rows in front to the right.

Both were CPS teachers at Graham Elementary School, who were celebrating the end of the first week of classes with a group of 30 or so colleagues at the game.

The 31-year-old said she heard two popping sounds and felt a pinch in her back, and then a woman behind her screamed. When she looked down, she found a bullet.

CPD are still sticking with the acting superintendent's statement from Monday, in which he said they've all but ruled out the bullet coming from outside the stadium.

"We're still looking at every avenue. It's still under investigation, something from inside it could have happened that way, but we're looking at every avenue, exploring every lead and everything that we get, we're exploring that," said Interim CPD Supt. Fred Waller.

Law enforcement experts say the way the 42-year-old was wounded, in which the bullet struck her thigh and continued down into her calf, suggests a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But a police source told ABC7 the woman's clothing tested negative for gunshot residue.

White Sox sources said video from a gate screening area shows the woman did not set off the metal detectors; a person in front of her with a cell phone did.

It's also worth noting that Mayor Brandon Johnson and Supt. Waller took questions for barely three minutes Monday before Johnson ushered Waller away.

Chicago police issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying their investigation is still active and ongoing, and that updates will be provided as they become available.