Chicago police: 4 shot outside Englewood store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were wounded, two critically, in a shooting in Englewood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting comes on the heels of a violence Memorial Day weekend.

Police said someone in a passing gray Durango starting firing shots at a group standing outside a store in the 7000-block of South Halsted Street at about 8:35 p.m.

Two men, ages 34 and 36, were wounded and transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 43-year-old man was wounded twice in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition and a female victim suffered a graze wound to the arm.

This comes on the heels of Memorial Day weekend that saw more than 50 people shot, including eleven who died.

Tuesday night on the North Side, neighbors weighed in at the 19th Police District Council meeting.

This after several recent shootings in the Lakeview neighborhood including one that killed 35-year-old William Hair as he walked home from a bar.

In a statement ,Mayor Brandon Johnson says, "The violence our city experienced this weekend is intolerable ... I am committed to leveraging every single resource at our disposal to protect every single life in our city."

Police have not made any arrests in the murder of William Hair and no one is in custody for Tuesday night's shooting in Englewood.