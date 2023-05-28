Man killed in Lakeview shooting ID'd

A 34-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on a sidewalk in the 500 block of West Surf Street.

William Hair, Chicago resident, shot and killed on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man shot and killed in Lakeview early Saturday morning has been identified, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

William Hair, 35, of Chicago was found on a sidewalk in the 500-block of West Surf Street about 2:15 a.m., officials said. He had been shot in the chest.

Chicago fire crews took him to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, but he later died.

CPD initially said he was 34 years old.

The medical examiner's office said he lived on the North Side.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Less than 24 hours after the fatal shooting, three men were shot nearby, in the 600-block of West Barry Avenue.

One was seriously injured.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

