Chicago police: CTA bus riddled with bullets on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA bus was riddled with bullets on the Far South Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was stepping off the bus in the 700-block of East 1Street when a shooter fired several rounds in her direction.

The woman was not hurt and nor was anyone on the bus. One of the windows on the bus was shattered.

Police said the shooter fled in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

