Chicago police: Boy, 10, wounded inside bedroom after shots fired outside Englewood home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old boy was wounded inside of his bedroom after shots fired from outside entered his Englewood home, Chicago police said.

The boy was in his bedroom in the 600-block of West Englewood Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. when police said he suddenly felt pain and ran to an adult.

Investigators said that several bullets entered through the siding of the house, injuring the boy.

The boy was wounded in the ankle and twice in the buttocks, police said. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detective are investigating.

