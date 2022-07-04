Chicago shooting: 5 wounded in Parkway Gardens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were wounded in a shooting in Parkway Gardens Monday morning, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred while the victims were standing outside at about 12:13 a.m. in the 6500-block of South Martin Luther King Drive, police said.A 17-year-old boy was wounded in the arm and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition, police said.Two 19-year-old men were each shot in the leg and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.A 25-year-old man was shot in the knee and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.Police said the shooter may have been traveling inside of a black SUV.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.