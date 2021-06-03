Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, shot in Lawndale

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy, 14, shot on way to school in Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot in the Lawndale neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 3900-block of West Fillmore Street at about 7:50 a.m. The boy was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in good condition.

Police said two suspects approximately 25 years old pulled up next to the victim and got out of a gray four-door sedan. They then got out and one of the suspects shot the teen in the foot before fleeing in the sedan.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

The shooting comes hours after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head after leaving a convenience store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalechicago shootingchicago crimeteen shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News