Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, shot in Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot in the Lawndale neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
The shooting occurred in the 3900-block of West Fillmore Street at about 7:50 a.m. The boy was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in good condition.
Police said two suspects approximately 25 years old pulled up next to the victim and got out of a gray four-door sedan. They then got out and one of the suspects shot the teen in the foot before fleeing in the sedan.
No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
The shooting comes hours after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head after leaving a convenience store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
