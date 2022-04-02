82-year-old man grazed by bullet in North Austin, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 82-year-old man was grazed by a bullet Saturday in the city's North Austin neighborhood.
Police said the man was on the sidewalk around 2:15 p.m. in the 1700 block N Monitor Ave when he was grazed in his right leg by an unknown offender.
The man was transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.
Area Five Detectives are investigating.
About an hour later, another man, also in his 80's, was also critically wounded in a shooting on the South Side in the Back of the Yard neighborhood, police said.
The incidents are not related.
