chicago shooting

Man, 80, was shot while sitting in a parked car in Back of the Yards, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 80-year-old man was critically wounded Saturday in a shooting in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

It happened around 3:04 p.m. in the 5200 block of S. Marshfield, police said.

According to police, someone opened fire on him as he was sitting in a parked vehicle on the street.

Chicago Crime: Man seriously hurt after dog attack, robbery in Jackson Park, police say

He was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

It's not known if anyone is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardschicago shootingelderlygun violenceshootingchicago violenceman shot
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
6 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Man, 82, grazed by bullet on West Side: CPD
Teen charged with double murder rode Divvy to crime scene: prosecutors
Man fatally shot after argument on Northwest Side, Chicago police say
TOP STORIES
Crystal Lake mom challenges conviction in 5-year-old son's death
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Teen charged with double murder rode Divvy to crime scene: prosecutors
Man seriously hurt from dog attack, robbery on South Side, police say
Flights from multiple airports delayed due to Southwest Airline outage
6 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
McHenry County Sheriff's deputies shoot man in Harvard, officials say
Show More
Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI
West suburban teacher accused of misconduct, placed on leave
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Chicago Weather: Cold rain and snow Saturday
Chicago weather: Rain/snow wintry mix for 1st weekend of April
More TOP STORIES News