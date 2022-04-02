Man, 80, was shot while sitting in a parked car in Back of the Yards, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 80-year-old man was critically wounded Saturday in a shooting in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.It happened around 3:04 p.m. in the 5200 block of S. Marshfield, police said.According to police, someone opened fire on him as he was sitting in a parked vehicle on the street.He was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.It's not known if anyone is in custody.Area One Detectives are investigating.