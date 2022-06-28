shots fired

Shots fired at bicycle officers patrolling park on Far South Side, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Shots fired at bicycle patrol officers, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone fired shots at bicycle patrol officers on the city's Far South Side Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department said.

Officers were on patrol in a nearby park in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue at about 3:00 p.m. when an unknown offender fired shots toward them, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | COPA releases bodycam video of shooting that wounded Chicago police officer, suspect in Englewood

The officers did not return fire and the offender fled in a green-colored minivan, police said. No reported injuries were reported and police are currently investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.
