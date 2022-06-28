Shots fired at bicycle officers patrolling park on Far South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone fired shots at bicycle patrol officers on the city's Far South Side Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department said.
Officers were on patrol in a nearby park in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue at about 3:00 p.m. when an unknown offender fired shots toward them, Chicago police said.
The officers did not return fire and the offender fled in a green-colored minivan, police said. No reported injuries were reported and police are currently investigating.
Police did not provide further information about the incident.
