COPA releases bodycam video of shooting that wounded Chicago police officer, suspect in Englewood

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released body camera video from the shooting that wounded Chicago Police Officer Erik Moreno on the city's South Side.

Gunfire can be heard in the video, but ABC7 froze it video and is not showing the actual shooting.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop on June 5 near 69th Street and Sangamon Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police officer shot, injured in West Englewood, CPD says

Police said Moreno fired back, wounding the suspect, Jerome Halsey. He has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Moreno spent several days in the hospital. He was the second Chicago police officer to be shot that week.

The shooting was also caught on surveillance video.
