An Archer Heights shooting in Chicago left a CTA employee injured near West 47th Street and South Archer Avenue, CFD said.

Chicago shooting: CTA bus supervisor shot during disturbance in Archer Heights, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA employee was injured in a shooting on the city's Southwest Side on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Chicago police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the Archer Heights neighborhood. Chopper 7 was over the scene, where police squad cars surrounded a CTA bus under an overpass.

A CTA spokesperson said a bus supervisor was shot during a disturbance while responding to a crash involving a bus near West 47th Street and South Archer Avenue. No further details were provided on said "disturbance" or the accident.

Police said the 55-year-old man was outside when a passenger in an unknown vehicle started firing at him and others, striking the victim in the right thigh.

As the vehicle containing the alleged shooter fled, a witness, who has a valid Concealed Carry License, fired his weapon at the suspects, police said.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition has been stabilized, CFD said.

The investigation has forced a shutdown of many roadways in the area.

No one is in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

