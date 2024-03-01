1 shot on outbound Dan Ryan Expressway; lanes shut down at 75th Street: state police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the outbound Dan Ryan shut down the expressway Friday, Illinois State Police said.

Someone fired shots at another vehicle just before 11:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 94 near 83rd Street and Chatham on Chicago's South Side, ISP said.

One person was shot and taken to a local hospital, but his or her condition was not immediately available.

Police also did not provide any information about any suspects involved.

The southbound lanes are shut down at 75th Street, while police investigate.

