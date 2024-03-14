WATCH LIVE

DHL delivery driver shot by stray bullet on Northwest Side, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 14, 2024 11:52PM
A DHL delivery driver was shot by a stray bullet Thursday on North LeClaire Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A delivery driver was shot while on the job Thursday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The DHL driver was in the back of his truck when he was hit by a stray bullet that came through the windshield, DHL company officials told ABC7.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of North LeClaire Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 50-year-old driver was sitting in the truck and heard a loud noise when he was shot, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

There have been no arrests. Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

