DHL delivery driver shot by stray bullet on Northwest Side, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A delivery driver was shot while on the job Thursday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side.
The DHL driver was in the back of his truck when he was hit by a stray bullet that came through the windshield, DHL company officials told ABC7.
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of North LeClaire Avenue, Chicago police said.
The 50-year-old driver was sitting in the truck and heard a loud noise when he was shot, police said.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.
There have been no arrests. Police continue to investigate.
No further information was immediately available.
