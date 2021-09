EMBED >More News Videos Video shows a car weaving between riders during this weekend's Bike the Drive event.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while riding in a car on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Lincoln Park Zoo Friday morning, Chicago police said.The 20-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle at about 12:27 a.m. in the 2400-block of North Lake Shore Drive when police said someone inside a dark-colored sedan fired shots.The man was shot in the arm and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with a wound to the arm.Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.