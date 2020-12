Boy, 15, charged in retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams' Morgan Park shooting death

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago police and community organizers give update on murder of retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago firefighter earlier this month in Morgan Park.The boy faces first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery charges, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and Chicago police.Family, friends and a community. The retired firefighter was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking earlier this month.And amid the songs of sorrow and mourning, there is anger over just how Williams died.Father Michael Pfleger delivered the eulogy."Dwain was snatched from us by a world in which we live that has allowed evil and violence to raise its ugly head," he said.Williams was killed while leaving a gourmet popcorn shop near 117th and Western Avenue when several men with guns opened fire on him while trying to steal his SUV. He returned fire but was fatally wounded.The stunning attack was caught by a nearby security camera. A reward for information leading to an arrest now exceeds $30,000. "What I miss, like I said, he's always been a wonderful teacher. Every time I see him he has something to teach me," said Lt. Williams' grandson, Michael Armstrong.Because of the pandemic, the Saturday morning funeral was held in the parking lot of the Monument of Faith Evangelistic Church on the city's Southwest Side."We were taught all of our lives: Fight for what you desire. Work hard for it, get it. ... And that's exactly what he did," Williams' brother the Rev. Keith Williams, a pastor, said.Williams spent 28 years with the Chicago Fire Department and later worked at OEMC specializing in coordinating the city's surveillance cameras."I was married to an angel and I feel he was an angel that took on human form," said Karen, Williams' widow.The teen charged in Williams' death was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Chicago Heights, police said. He is due in court at 11 a.m. Thursday.