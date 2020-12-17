Boy, 15, charged in retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams' Morgan Park shooting death

The boy faces first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery charges, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and Chicago police.
Family, friends and a community said a final goodbye to Lt. Dwain Williams this weekend. The retired firefighter was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking earlier this month.
And amid the songs of sorrow and mourning, there is anger over just how Williams died.
RELATED: Carjackings in Chicago increase 134% in 2020, police say
Father Michael Pfleger delivered the eulogy.
"Dwain was snatched from us by a world in which we live that has allowed evil and violence to raise its ugly head," he said.
Williams was killed while leaving a gourmet popcorn shop near 117th and Western Avenue when several men with guns opened fire on him while trying to steal his SUV. He returned fire but was fatally wounded.
WATCH: Chicago police and community organizers give update on murder of retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams.
The stunning attack was caught by a nearby security camera. A reward for information leading to an arrest now exceeds $30,000.
"What I miss, like I said, he's always been a wonderful teacher. Every time I see him he has something to teach me," said Lt. Williams' grandson, Michael Armstrong.
Because of the pandemic, the Saturday morning funeral was held in the parking lot of the Monument of Faith Evangelistic Church on the city's Southwest Side.
RELATED: Morgan Park popcorn fundraiser helps family of slain Chicago firefighter Lt. Dwain Williams, killed in carjacking attempt
"We were taught all of our lives: Fight for what you desire. Work hard for it, get it. ... And that's exactly what he did," Williams' brother the Rev. Keith Williams, a pastor, said.
WATCH: Raw surveillance video of attempted carjacking, shooting
Williams spent 28 years with the Chicago Fire Department and later worked at OEMC specializing in coordinating the city's surveillance cameras.
"I was married to an angel and I feel he was an angel that took on human form," said Karen, Williams' widow.
WATCH: CFD, CPD salute Lt. Williams as body arrives at medical examiner's office
The teen charged in Williams' death was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Chicago Heights, police said. He is due in court at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.