Chicago shooting: Man killed, 7-year-old boy among 3 injured in East Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead and a 7-year-old boy is among three other people injured after a West Side shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 0-100 block of South Whipple Street just after 2:30 p.m.

Four men and a child were in an empty lot when a vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Whipple Street, pulled up, police said. Someone inside that vehicle took out a gun and opened fire on the victims.

Police said 33-year-old man, shot in his head, was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other men, a 38-year-old man shot in his lower back and a 31-year-old shot in his head, were transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition, police said.

A 7-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head, and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

ABC7 spoke with a woman who lives near the scene.

"Most of these people that live in this area know and care about each other. That's the way it has always been. And, they come drive up, and they tell me a kid got shot down there. I am shocked. I am shocked!" said Gerri Young.

Thankfully, the child is expected to be OK.

Area Four Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

This story previously said the child is 9 years old based on information from police.

