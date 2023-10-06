Man found shot to death inside tow truck in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was found shot to death inside of a tow truck in East Garfield Park Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death inside of a tow truck in East Garfield Park Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 3000-block of West Fifth Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.

When they got there, they said they found the 28 year old victim sitting inside a tow truck with several gunshot wounds to his torso.

Authorities said a handgun was recovered next to the victim, but police have not said if that gun was fired.

Meanwhile, several bullet holes could be seen in the front windshield of the white tow truck and a black SUV was on the tow hitch of the truck when the shooting happened.

It's unclear how the shooting unfolded or what might have motivated the shooting.

Chicago police crime lab technicians and detectives were on the scene investigating overnight trying to piece together what took place.

ABC7 has reached out to the tow truck company for comment and more information but we have not heard back.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

