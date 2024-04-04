2 teens injured in Edgewater shooting: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting injured 2 teens on West Catalpa Avenue in Edgewater Thursday afternoon, CPD said. Police are still looking for a suspect vehicle.

A Chicago shooting injured 2 teens on West Catalpa Avenue in Edgewater Thursday afternoon, CPD said. Police are still looking for a suspect vehicle.

A Chicago shooting injured 2 teens on West Catalpa Avenue in Edgewater Thursday afternoon, CPD said. Police are still looking for a suspect vehicle.

A Chicago shooting injured 2 teens on West Catalpa Avenue in Edgewater Thursday afternoon, CPD said. Police are still looking for a suspect vehicle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teens were shot Thursday afternoon on Chicago's North Side, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were walking on the sidewalk in the 1100-block of West Catalpa Avenue in the city's Edgewater neighborhood about 3:35 p.m., when someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and shot at them, police said.

The vehicle drove away in an unknown direction, CPD said.

The man was shot in the left leg and right arm. The 16-year-old was shot in the left arm and left leg.

RELATED: South Side Wendy's worker shot at drive-thru window after argument, Chicago police say

Both were taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody later Thursday.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood