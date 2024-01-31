Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot, seriously injured in Edgewater, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenagers were shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's North Side.

The three victims were in the 1200 block of West Thorndale Avenue when they were shot, Chicago fire officials said.

Two of the victims were taken to St. Francis hospital. in serious to critical condition. The third victim was taken to Illinois Masonic hospital in fair to serious condition.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

