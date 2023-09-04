Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot in head, critically injured near Englewood sidewalk, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was critically injured in a South Side shooting on Sunday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 6000 block of South Elizabeth Street just after 7 p.m.

The teen was near the sidewalk when someone shot him in the head, police said.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

