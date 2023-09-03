Chicago shooting: 11-year-old boy shot inside Brainerd home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot inside a South Side home on Sunday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Brainerd neighborhood's 9100 block of South Racine Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

The boy was inside a home during a gathering when he heard a loud noise and noticed he had been shot in his thigh, police said.

Police said a family member transported the victim to the area of West 87th Street and South Aberdeen Street, where emergency medical service responders met them and transported the boy to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood