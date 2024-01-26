Chicago shooting: Woman shot after man breaks into South Shore home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot after a man broke into a home Friday morning on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the back and shoulder and taken to a hospital were she was reported to be stable.

An unknown male offender reportedly entered the residence and began to shoot a gun at the victim, police said.

No other injuries were reported. No further information was immediately available.

Area detectives continue to investigate.

