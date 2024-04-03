Funeral to be held Wednesday for mail carrier killed in Rockford stabbing attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A funeral will be held Wednesday for a mail carrier who was killed in a deadly rampage in Rockford last week that left four people dead.

Witnesses told police after the suspect, Christian Soto, stabbed Jay Larson, he ran over him with his truck, twice.

His fellow mail carriers rode their trucks in a procession, following his delivery route, which is lined with signs and blue lights.

In the meantime, Soto is being held until his trial. At his court appearance Tuesday, he shouted at the judge, "You're a puppet," "You're from the devil." and 'Only God can judge me."

Prosecutors said Soto killed four people and injured seven others.

A motive is still unclear, Soto told investigators he was high on marijuana.

A memorial service for 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb is planned for Friday.

Friday is also the visitation for Romona and Jacob Schupbach.