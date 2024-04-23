Home invader shot, another arrested after battering victim in Auburn Gresham: Chicago police

Video shows police investigating in the 8000 block of South Carpenter Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One alleged home invader was shot and another was taken into custody after the duo battered a victim at a South Side residence on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the home invasion and shooting happened in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 8000 block of South Carpenter Street just before 2 p.m.

Two suspects entered the home, where two female victims and a male victim were inside, police said. The suspects battered the male victim and took property before fleeing on foot.

One of the suspects, a 31-year-old man, was shot in his body while fleeing, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers took the other suspect, whose age was not immediately known, into custody.

The battered victim was transported to a local hospital in good condition for a minor injury, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information.