Police release video of suspects wanted in Humboldt Park shooting that injured 2 officers, man

Surveillance video shows the suspects wanted in a Humboldt Park shooting in Chicago that injured 3 in the 900 block of North Harding Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released chilling video on Tuesday.

It shows people who are wanted for a Northwest Side shooting that led to two officers being injured over the weekend.

They can be seen at the top of the video, shooting down the street, apparently aiming at another group in the Humboldt Park neighborhood's 900 block of North Harding Avenue.

A bullet went through the windshield of a marked police car patrolling nearby. One officer was hit in his bulletproof vest and another was cut by shattered glass.

Both officers are expected to be OK.

An 18-year-old was also seriously hurt in the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

