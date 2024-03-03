2 officers injured after shots fired at squad car, 1 teen shot in Humboldt Park, Chicago police say

The shooting happened as two Chicago police officers were patroling in Humboldt Park early Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot in his bulletproof vest while patrolling in Humboldt Park on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 2:02 a.m. in the 3800-block of West Augusta Boulevard on the Northwest Side, police said.

Two CPD officers were on a routine patrol when suspects started shooting at a group of men walking down the street.

A bullet struck the CPD squad car's windshield, striking one of the officer's bulletproof vest. The other officer had face injuries from the glass.

The officers did not shoot back, according to Chicago police.

An 18-year-old was later found with a gunshot wound and taken to Stroger hospital in serious condition.

The officers are expected to be okay.

The number of suspects is unknown, no one is in custody.

The Investigative Response Team is investigating.

