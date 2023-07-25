A Chicago shooting Tuesday left a UPS driver injured on North Trumbull Avenue in Humboldt Park, CPD and witnesses said.

Humboldt Park shooting: UPS driver caught in crossfire of shootout, Chicago police, witnesses say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A worker for UPS was shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Eyewitnesses are describing what they saw as shots went off on North Trumbull Avenue near Huron Street.

Multiple witnesses who did not want to be identified said this started with an argument between two groups before a shootout ensued.

The UPS driver was apparently caught in the crossfire.

"I don't understand this! That man got kids and he got to go home to his family," one woman said. "And this happened to him today! It's sad down here."

"I was trying to duck," one witness named Julius said.

As bullet sprayed the area, people, like Julius, were left running for cover.

"I heard one shot; then I heard multiple shots," Julius said. "Get out the way."

The incident unfolded shortly after 10:15 a.m.

After an argument, one group left and came back, and that's when, witnesses said, both groups began firing at each other.

The UPS driver, identified as a 32-year-old man, was grazed in the crossfire, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he remains stable.

"He delivers here, probably, just about every day," said Pastor Wade Wonsey, with The Lord of Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

The shooting happened outside of Pastor Wonsey's church.

Wonsey is now hoping for the man's speedy recovery and an even faster remedy to the gun violence in the community.

"It lets us know that we have to keep working, keep working with the people in the community, keep trying to reach our youth. That's what we're doing here. We want to make an impact in this community," Wonsey said.

In a statement, UPS said it is thankful the driver is safe, and it is cooperating in the investigation.

Police said, at this time, no one is in custody.

