1 injured in I-290 expressway shooting, Illinois State Police say; westbound ramp to Mannheim Rd. reopens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Aperson was injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Monday morning, Illinois State Police Said.State police said the shooting happened in the westbound lanes near 25th Avenue just after 11:32 a.m.One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, state police said. No further information about the shooting was immediately available.The westbound ramp to Mannheim Road was closed from about 11:30 a.m. until about 1:45 p.m. It has now fully reopened to traffic.