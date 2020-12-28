expressway shooting

1 injured in I-290 expressway shooting, Illinois State Police say; westbound ramp to Mannheim Rd. reopens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Aperson was injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Monday morning, Illinois State Police Said.

State police said the shooting happened in the westbound lanes near 25th Avenue just after 11:32 a.m.

One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, state police said. No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

The westbound ramp to Mannheim Road was closed from about 11:30 a.m. until about 1:45 p.m. It has now fully reopened to traffic.
