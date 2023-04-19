Chicago police said 14-year-old Charity Johnson was shot after an argument in the city's Austin neighborhood on Lorel Avenue near Madison.

Girl, 14, dies 1 week after West Side shooting, remembered as bright light by family

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charity Johnson, 14, died Monday after fighting for her life for a week following a shooting on Chicago's West Side.

Tuesday her family gathered in Austin, shattered over the loss of a bright light in their lives.

Johnson was just two months shy of her 15th birthday when she was killed.

The Michele Clark Academic Prep freshman was shot on Lorel Avenue near Madison in the city's Austin neighborhood. Witnesses told police there was an argument before several shots were fired, one of them striking the teen.

"That was my best friend. And I don't know how I am going to live," said her mother.

"No mother, no grandmother, no brother, nor sister should be burying a child. She's just a child," said grandmother Felisa Johnson.

Her loved ones remembered her infectious smile.

"My daughter was the most charismatic person that I knew," her father said.

"I won't see my baby walk down the aisle, I won't see her go on her prom and that hurts," Felisa Johnson said.

Police are still looking for her killer.

Charity's family had her organs donated so, her grandmother said, she can live on through others.