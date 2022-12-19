Chicago shooting: 1 killed on West Town Marinano's rooftop parking lot, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man has died after being shot while inside his car at a Mariano's grocery store in West Town.

Police said that just before 4:30 p.m. the man was sitting in his vehicle on the rooftop parking lot of the Mariano's in the 2000-block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown car approached.

Two men got out of the car, pulled out guns and opened fire, police said.

The victim was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, CPD said.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

