9-month-old girl shot, critically injured in Washington Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An infant was shot on the city's South Side Tuesday evening.

Chicago police said the victim, a nine-month-old girl, suffered a gunshot wound to the head around 11 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East Garfield Boulevard.

Police were informed about the shooting Wednesday morning.

The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was initially listed to be in critical condition, police said.

A person of interest was being questioned by police, but no arrests have been made.

No further information about the shooting were immediately available.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story, check back for further updates.

