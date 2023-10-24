2-year-old girl shot inside South Chicago home, police say

A South Chicago shooting left a toddler injured in the 7900 block of South Phillips Avenue, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A toddler was shot inside a South Side apartment on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the South Chicago neighborhood's 7900 block of South Phillips Avenue just after 7:40 p.m.

The toddler was inside an apartment when she was shot in her hand, police said. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Police officers were seen going in and out of the three-story apartment building, which they surrounded with crime tape.

Police said a firearm was recovered on the scene, and one person of interest is being questioned. CPD would not say how that individual is connected to the child.

Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Further information was not immediately available.

