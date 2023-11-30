WATCH LIVE

Person of interest no longer being questioned after infant injured in Washington Park shooting

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 30, 2023 7:40PM
Infant shot, critically injured on South Side: CPD
A South Side Chicago shooting left a 9-month-old infant girl critically injured in Washington Park on East Garfield Boulevard, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The person of interest being questioned in the shooting of an infant on the city's South Side earlier this week is not in custody, Chicago police said Thursday.

No charges have been filed, and the individual is no longer being questioned, police said.

The infant was shot on the city's South Side Tuesday evening.

Chicago police said the victim, a 9-month-old girl, suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 11 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East Garfield Boulevard.

Police were informed about the shooting Wednesday morning.

The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was initially listed in critical condition, police said.

"The child may have been inside of a vehicle," crisis responder Andrew Holmes said. "But the key, who had the gun? And where did this gun come from? And who owns this gun?"

SEE ALSO | 2-year-old girl shot inside South Chicago home, police say

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

Police continue to investigate. No one was in custody Thursday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

