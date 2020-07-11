Boy, 15, fatally shot in Jeffery Manor, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on the South Side Friday, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred in the 9800 block of South Hoxie Avenue at around 4:48 p.m.The teen was in the street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.The boy was shot in the back. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead, Chicago police said.Area Two Detectives are investigating the shooting.It remains unclear whether anyone is in custody at this time.