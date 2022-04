Chicago alderman calls for more police after woman, 72, shot in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Concerns about crime continue to grow in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood after a suburban woman was shot during a walk with her family Thursday afternoon.Police said the 72-tear-old woman wasn't even the target as someone in a car fired those shots at about 1:36 p.m. on the 3100-block of North Broadway. The shots were just inches away from hitting a little boy in a stoller."It is really horrifying. Just really creepy," said Grace Brasey, who works nearby. "I live really close by as well and just the concept of being shot at 2 p.m. is a little alarming."The unmistakable pop of gunfire sent Kurtz running from the back of a neighboring bike shop."I came out and saw her lying there," she said. "I went down and, at the time, I didn't know it was her niece cinching her leg with a hoodie."Trained in first aid, Kurtz stepped in to help.While the woman who'd been shot needed medical attention, she said her family members began to panic."They seemed really calm at first and kind of when I got there, relaxed a little bit and figured out she's been shot! This is a thing that's happening. They were starting to get upset, the baby was starting to get upset," Kurtz recalled.This marks the second shooting this week around the Lakeview area after Hermilo Beltran was murdered Sunday night walking to work at the Happy Camper on North Clark.Friday, 44th Ward Alderman Tom Tunney issued a statement about the recent string of shootings, saying in part, "As it has been for several years, crime remains my number one priority. I have repeatedly called for more police presence in Lakeview and I find it unacceptable that our 19th Police District staffing numbers are so low.""The south and west side has been putting up with this for way too long," said Maureen Martino, executive director of the Lakeview East Chamber. "The North Side needs to step up and they need to be vocal. We all need to come as a city together and stop this."The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the upper thigh and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. Police reported no arrests in either shooting.Full statement by Alderman Tunney: