$5K reward offered for arrest in fatal shooting of Chicago father gunned down outside Roseland home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
$5K reward offered in fatal shooting of man gunned down outside home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago father gunned down in June is offering up a $5,000 reward for an arrest in the case.

Lamar Drakes was killed while working on his car right in front of his home near West 104th Street and South Eggleston Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.

He leaves behind a 3-year-old son and was just two weeks shy of taking his Cook County sheriff's exam, according to his family.

His family is pleading for someone to come forward.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said police have a person of interest they are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.
