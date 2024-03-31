Chicago shooting: 3 shot, seriously injured inside vehicle in Bronzeville, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 0-100 block of East 47th Street at about 4 a.m.

A 23-year-old woman and two men, 18 and 30 years old, were inside a vehicle, stopped at a red light, police said. That's when another vehicle pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.

Police said the woman, shot in her eye, and the 18-year-old man, shot in his shoulder, were both transported to St. Bernard Hospital. The 30-year-old man, shot in his back, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

All three victims were in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

