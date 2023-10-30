Chicago police question suspect in North Landale Halloween party shooting that wounded 15

Suspect was apparently kicked out of gathering at 1200-block of South Pulaski Road before returning with gun: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are questioning a suspect as part of their investigation into a shooting at a West Side Halloween party that left 15 people wounded Sunday.

Six women and nine men were shot, police said. The victims' ages range from 26 to 53 years old.

Police said 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The other victims were initially listed in good to fair conditions.

Surveillance video from the area captured the moments after gun shots rang out near the party near 13th Street and Pulaski Road at about 1 a.m. People standing outside the party could be seen running away.

Investigators said gunfire erupted when a man attending the party became angry after being kicked out of the celebration and returned with a gun and began shooting.

A suspect was taken into custody about a block away. Police said he had a gun.

"We was in here, having a fun, good time. And, there was arguing. The party had to be let out. All you hear was gunshots. People ducking on the floor, women screaming," said Tywon Tunstall, who was at the party.

Hosted by three local social media comedians, the party was, according to some of those there, wrapping up. Tunstall, a fellow comedian, said people were being checked for guns at the door. On Sunday, he spoke out against those who would shoot into a crowd of people.

"Stupid people with guns kill people. I'm an ex-gang banger, but I put the guns down, because I value my life, you know? People should value life out here. We're trying to stand up and be good for the community, you know, and try to make people laugh, because laughter brings joy," Tunstall said.

Alderwoman Monique Scott, who represents the 24th Ward, spoke at Sunday afternoon's press conference, acknowledging the trauma the shooting has left on her neighborhood.

"I don't know whether to scream or to cry. We shouldn't be out here on a Sunday because somebody couldn't get into a party," Scott said.

Chicago police plan to open an emergency assistance center on Tuesday to offer support for the victims of gun violence. It's at the Young Men's Education Network on Pulaski. Hours are from noon to 7 p.m.

Authorities said the location where the party was has a history of hosting unlicensed events. Officials said they are working to shut it down.

Mayor Brandon Johnson did not attend Sunday afternoon's press conference, but his office released the following statement:

Early this morning, there was an alleged act of retaliation at a Halloween party in the North Lawndale community that left 15 people injured. Initial reports indicate that the suspect was asked to leave the gathering before returning and senselessly opening fire.



Chicago police responded to the shooting and with the assistance of those in attendance, quickly apprehended the offender.



As with all acts of gun violence in our city, my heart is with the victims, families and communities impacted. The Community Safety Coordination Center will ensure that victims and survivors have the resources they need to address trauma, and my office will continue to mobilize the full force of government in working with City agencies, community-based partners, faith leaders and others to reduce the number of guns on Chicago streets and bring safety to our neighborhoods and families.



Sadly, mass casualty events like these are not exclusive to the City of Chicago. This Halloween weekend alone, 11 people were killed in 12 mass shootings across the country from Tampa to Texarkana. This comes on the heels of last week's devastating mass shooting in Maine.



The proliferation of high-powered artillery is tearing the fabric of our nation, and as long as I am mayor, Chicago will continue to lead the call for common sense gun reform to bring safety to all communities."

