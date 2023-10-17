WATCH LIVE

Little Village shooting: 2 men shot as they walk out of Cook County Building, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 2:45PM
2 men shot walking out of Cook County Building: CPD
A Chicago shooting left 2 men injured as they walked out of the Cook County Building on South California Avenue in Little Village, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot Monday night, while walking out of the Cook County Building in Little Village, Chicago police said.

The men, ages 19 and 28, were walking north in the 2300-block of South California Avenue just before 11:15 p.m. when a white sedan approached, and someone fired multiple shots, police said.

The 19-year-old was shot in the foot, and was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in good condition. The 28-year-old was shot in the hand and leg, and was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

