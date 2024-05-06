Man, woman seriously injured in Bridgeport shooting: Chicago police

CPD said incident appeared to be drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD responded just after 3:10 a.m. to the 3100-block of South May Street in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, and found a 21-year-old man shot in the head and a 20-year-old woman shot in the arm.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The woman was taken to Stroger in serious condition, police said.

CPD said it appeared a male suspect shot the man and woman from inside a passing vehicle.

No one was in custody later Monday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating.

