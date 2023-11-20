Man, 72, killed in Logan Square shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 72-year-old man was killed in a Logan Square shooting Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 72-year-old man was shot and killed in Logan Square Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the victim was walking in the 3900-block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 9:55 p.m. when he was hit by gunfire.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Investigators said the gunfire may have come from someone inside of a traveling white SUV.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

