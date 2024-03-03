WATCH LIVE

1 killed, 1 teen injured after being shot at stop sign in Little Village shooting, police says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 3, 2024 11:58AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead after being shot at a stop sign on the city's Southwest Side, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:54 p.m. on Saturday at the 2500-block of South Trumbell Avenue in Little Village.

The victims were in a vehicle stopped at a stop sign, when suspects stepped out of white sedan and started shooting, Chicago police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head. He died from his injuries at Mt. Sinai hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg, he was also taken to Mt. Sinai. At last check he was in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

