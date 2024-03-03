Teen shot, killed in South Loop shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the parking lot of a bank in Downtown Chicago, police said.

The shooting happened Saturday evening at the 500-block of West Roosevelt Road near Canal Street, in the South Loop, authorities said.

Witnesses told ABC7 a group of people, potentially teenagers, were gathered in the area when the shooting happened.

When police arrived they found two people shot, both were taken to Stroger Hospital and were initially reported to be in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was also shot in the leg. At last check he was in fair condition.

Chicago police recovered a gun at the scene.

It was not known if there were any other injuries or if any suspects have been identified.

