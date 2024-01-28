9 shot in separate shootings overnight across city's South Side, CPD says

Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Englewood, car crashes into tree, police say

A Chicago shooting left a man shot and killed in Englewood after a car he was driving crashed into tree on South Parnell Avenue, police said.

A Chicago shooting left a man shot and killed in Englewood after a car he was driving crashed into tree on South Parnell Avenue, police said.

A Chicago shooting left a man shot and killed in Englewood after a car he was driving crashed into tree on South Parnell Avenue, police said.

A Chicago shooting left a man shot and killed in Englewood after a car he was driving crashed into tree on South Parnell Avenue, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a vehicle that hit a tree early Sunday in Englewood.

Separate shootings across the city's South Side overnight left eight other people injured, Chicago police said.

Shortly after midnight, a male victim died after he was found in his pickup truck, smashed into a tree in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue, police said.

He had a gunshot wound to the chest.

No one was in custody, police said. Area detectives continue to investigate.

Between 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday, in addition to the fatal shooting on Parnell, at least eight other people were shot in separate shootings across the city's South Side with multiple people critically injured, Chicago police said.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings have been asked to call Chicago police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood