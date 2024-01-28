Chicago shootings: At least 12 shot, 2 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Separate shootings across the city's South Side overnight left multiple people injured and at least one man dead, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 12 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a vehicle that hit a tree early Sunday in Englewood.

Shortly after midnight, a male victim died after he was found in his pickup truck, smashed into a tree in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue, police said.

He had a gunshot wound to the chest. No one was in custody, police said.

A man was found shot to death early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The man, 28, was found by officers with a gunshot wound to his chest about 2:50 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A handgun on the ground next to the man was recovered.

No one was in custody.

In non-fatal shootings, at around 3:05 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was driving in 3300 block of West 60th Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood when he was shot by three males standing on a sidewalk, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his back. No one was in custody.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a 61-year-old man was shot in the leg inside of a home in the 300 block of West Marquette Road in Englewood after a fight with another man, police said.

A suspect is in custody.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, a 53-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West 106th Street in Fernwood when a suspect walked up and fired shots.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

At around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was inside of an apartment building in the 7100 block of South Merrill Avenue, in the South Shore neighborhood, with several people when shots were fired.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. No one was in custody.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was shot in the hand while driving in the 2300 block of West 45th Street in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said.

No one was in custody.

At about 9:10 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was walking in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue in the Wrightwood neighborhood when he was shot at by offenders who drove by in a black sedan, police said.

The victim was taken to Holy Cross by a family member and then transported to another hospital in critical condition for a gunshot wound to the leg.

No one was in custody.

At around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old woman was shot in the head by a 39-year-old man at a gathering in a home in the 6500 block of South Langley Avenue, in the West Woodlawn nieghborhood, after an altercation, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The suspect is in custody and charges are pending, police said.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was shot in the arm while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood when an unknown offender approached and fired a gun at the victim, police said.

The victim is in good condition at a hospital and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings have been asked to call Chicago police.

The Sun Times contributed to this report.