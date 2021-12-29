armed robbery

Marquette Park shooting: Gas station employee shot during violent robbery, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Marquette Park gas station employee was shot during a violent robbery Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The 22-year-old man was working just before 5:30 a.m. in the 6600-block of South Western Avenue when two unknown male suspects entered the gas station and demanded money from the register, according to CPD.

A struggle ensued, and the gas station employee was shot in the leg.

He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, but remained stable, police said.

The suspects took an unknown amount of money before running north.

No one was in custody later Wednesday morning.

Area One detectives are investigating.

