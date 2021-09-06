CPD Supt. Brown to speak after Chicago shootings this weekend leave 7 kids hurt, boy, 4, dead

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's shaping up to be a violent holiday weekend in Chicago, especially for children.At least seven children have been injured, and a 4-year-old boy was killed in separate shootings across Chicago this weekend.Six kids were shot just in just 12 hours from Saturday night into Sunday morning.That means at least 280 minors have been shot so far this year, and 35 of them have died, according to ABC 7 Chicago data.At least two of them were recovering at Comer Children's hospital Sunday morning.Mychal Moultry is not so lucky. The 4-year-old was shot twice in the head Friday around 9 p.m. when bullets fired on the outside of his Woodlawn neighborhood home in the 6500-block of South Ellis flew in through an open window, according to police.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to speak on the violence at 10 a.m. Monday at CPD headquarters."He is 4-years-old. 4-years-old," said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.As community activists called for people to turn the gunman in, doctors were working around the clock to try and save the young, innocent victim.The child's parents were by his side, but the toddler did not make it.The little boy was taken to Comer Children's hospital, where he later died, according to police."It is hard enough with this mom and dad sitting in the hospital watching this little fella with tubes all down his body. He is trying to breathe," Holmes said.There is a $9,000 reward now being offered for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the boy's death."We are sick of it -- staking this hospital out, all these kids getting shot," said another activist.Chicago police said a 15-year-old was shot in the thigh about 10:25 p.m. Saturday in the 7000-block of South Sangamon Street.They said he was doing OK in the hospital Sunday.The victim told police he was walking outside when a person was holding a gun while driving by in a white Honda.Shortly after, the teen was hit by a bullet.The other child at Comer Children's is a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head about 8 p.m. Saturday.Chicago police said the child was in a home near 85th Street and Marquette Avenue when someone started shooting.Police haven't said if the shooter was in the home or outside.There were also two more shootings involving teens Sunday morning, near East 55th Street and another on South Trumbull Avenue.Those shootings left a 14-year-old, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old all recovering in the hospital with gunshot wounds.Police said all three of those victims are doing OK.A pair of siblings, 12- and 15-years-old, were also among those injured after the brother and sister wereSaturday afternoon.A drive-by shooter opening fire on those present. Luckily for them, their injuries were minor, and they are now back home.No one was in custody Sunday in connection with the shootings.A group brought church out onto the streets Sunday in the city's Austin neighborhood, as they continued a three-day fast and prayer vigil.They are camping in the parking lot of what used to be Emmett Elementary School, calling for peace at a time when so many children are becoming victims of gun violence in the city."You can't build community on the backs of politicians, on the backs of policemen. We're going to have to come together and be good neighbors with each other," said Pastor Jacqueline Reed with Every Block A Village Christian Fellowship Church. "We are grandmas. We remember when we had real communities, when kids could come out and play in the parks. You do not see that now."The group believes they're already making a difference, as they engage those in the neighborhood -- even during the overnight hours.This is not the first time they have come out like this. They were also there July Fourth weekend, as well, camping, fasting and praying. They are calling for the now-defunct school to be repurposed as a safe place for children."It is personal for me. Aug. 16, 2016, my son was was murdered. Actually not too far from here," said Jackie Guider, who lost her son to gun violence. "It hits me in my heart. But I'm not out here for my son. My son is gone. I'm out here for the other sons and the other mothers' sons and grandsons. That's why I'm here."Their gathering will end Monday, with a rally at noon at Madison Street and Central Avenue.